John Higgins has won 31 ranking tournaments

John Higgins labelled a thrilling comeback victory one of his "best ever wins", as he recovered to beat Zhao Xintong 10-9 in the first quarter-final of the Tour Championship in Llandudno.

The four-time World champion trailed 8-4 before reeling off five frames in a row.

Zhao forced a deciding frame but couldn't prevent the Scot from securing a memorable victory.

"I can't believe I won that" said Higgins.

Zhao, 24, made breaks of 124 and 108 to lead 5-3 at the end of the first session.

The Chinese player who beat Higgins during his run to the UK Championship title in December then won three of the first four frames in the second session with breaks of 128 and 71.

Higgins highest break of the match, 83, made it 8-8, before his fifth frame in a row gave him the lead for the first time in the match at 9-8.

Number one seed Zhao showed his character with a contribution of 64 to take the match to a decider, but Higgins used all his considerable experience in the final frame to pick off points over three contributions and get over the line.

He will face either Judd Trump or Luca Brecel in the semi-final on Saturday.

"That's probably one of my best ever wins," said 46-year old Higgins. "8-4 behind, Zhao was hitting the ball like a dream and I was playing like a club player.

"I dragged him down to my level without a shadow of a doubt and he started missing."

The Tour Championship features the top eight players in the one-year ranking list, with 2021 champion Neil Robertson facing Mark Allen on Tuesday.

Last year's beaten finalist Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on Welshman Mark Williams in the third quarter-final before Trump and Brecel meet on Thursday to decide Higgins opponent in the last four.

