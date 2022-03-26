Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robert Milkins turned professional in 1995

Robert Milkins went into the Gibraltar Open aiming to win "one match" to "try and get some money for the kids" - and ended up with his first ranking event title in 27 years as a professional.

Milkins beat Kyren Wilson 4-2 in what was the 46-year-old's maiden appearance in a final.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I expect this week," Milkins said.

"I've been struggling, it's been that bad."

The world number 44 made a break of 44 to seal victory, having taken a 3-0 lead against his fellow Englishman.

Milkins, who beat Jak Jones 4-2 in the semi-finals, said the win, which earns him a top prize of £50,000, was "unbelievable".

"Once I got through that semi against Jak it took all the pressure off," he said.

"I had never won a tournament. I know I'm not going to get many more chances so I had to dig in there, because it may never come again."

Earlier this month, Milkins had to apologise for his drunken behaviour at the Turkish Masters opening ceremony.

He admitted he was "out of it" after a birthday drinking session and reportedly required hospital treatment after falling and splitting open his chin.

In his post-match interview Milkins revealed his sister passed away in December and he has received counselling in the past two weeks after speaking to World Snooker, the organisation which runs the World Snooker Tour.

"My head's not been very good really - I've been really struggling. I've just got to try and pick myself out of this mess," he added.

"To be honest this helps a lot but I'm still struggling as bit. I feel like the only thing important in my life is my kids. I'm always there for them.

"I'm OK, just a bit down. What's gone on with Covid, the war, none of it helps. Not having no money, can't win a match...

"You can only take so any batterings but I feel OK."

