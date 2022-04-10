World Championship 2022: Match schedule, BBC coverage times and prize money
The World Snooker Championship starts on Saturday at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and you can watch every match live on the BBC.
Network TV coverage is on BBC One, Two and Four, while there is uninterrupted coverage of both tables across iPlayer and Red Button as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Defending champion Mark Selby, who won his fourth world title last year, is the top seed although six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan goes into the championship as the world number one.
When does Ronnie O'Sullivan play?
Selby and O'Sullivan both start their campaigns on Saturday, with Selby getting play under way at 10:00 BST and O'Sullivan following in the second session at 14:30 BST.
Three-time world champion Mark Williams plays his opening match on Sunday, 17 April and Masters champion Neil Robertson starts his bid for a second world title on Monday, 18 April.
Four-time winner John Higgins plays on Tuesday, 19 April and 2019 champion Judd Trump begins his challenge on Wednesday, 20 April.
Qualifying, draw and tournament dates
The qualifying tournament finishes on Wednesday, 13 April, with 16 players joining the top 16 seeds at the Crucible.
The draw takes place on Thursday, 14 April at 11:00 BST.
The championship runs from Saturday, 16 April to Monday, 2 May, with the final taking place over the final two days.
Format
The first round is the best of 19 frames, the second round and quarter-finals are the best of 25, the semi-finals the best of 33 and the final the best of 35.
From 16 to 27 April, two matches take place at the same time but the semi-finals and final are played on one table.
Prize money
The winner will receive £500,000 in prize money with the runner-up taking home £200,000.
Players beaten in the first round will earn £20,000.
There is a prize of £15,000 for the highest televised break and £40,000 for a 147 maximum break.
The most recent of the 11 maximums made at the World Championship was by John Higgins in 2020.
Match schedule & BBC coverage times
All times BST. Session times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Saturday, 16 April
Match schedule
First round (best of 19)
10:00
Mark Selby (Eng) v qualifier
Zhao Xintong (Chn) v qualifier
14:30
Barry Hawkins (Eng) v qualifier
Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v qualifier
19:00
Mark Selby (Eng) v qualifier
Shaun Murphy (Eng) v qualifier
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-17:30 - BBC One
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
17:00-18:00 - BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - BBC Four
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:45-00:35 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:40-02:40 - BBC Two
Sunday, 17 April
Match schedule
First round (best of 19)
10:00
Anthony McGill (Sco) v qualifier
Zhao Xintong (Chn) v qualifier
14:30
Mark Williams (Wal) v qualifier
Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v qualifier
19:00
Barry Hawkins (Eng) v qualifier
Shaun Murphy (Eng) v qualifier
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:50-16:20 - BBC One
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
16:20-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:40-00:30 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:30-02:30 - BBC Two
Monday, 18 April
Match schedule
First round (best of 19)
10:00
Anthony McGill (Sco) v qualifier
Mark Allen (NI) v qualifier
14:30
Mark Williams (Wal) v qualifier
Neil Robertson (Aus) v qualifier
19:00
Stuart Bingham (Eng) v qualifier
Mark Allen (NI) v qualifier
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:45-00:35 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:35-02:35 - BBC Two
Tuesday, 19 April
Match schedule
First round (best of 19)
10:00
Yan Bingtao (Chn) v qualifier
Neil Robertson (Aus) v qualifier
14:30
Stuart Bingham (Eng) v qualifier
John Higgins (Sco) v qualifier
19:00
Yan Bingtao (Chn) v qualifier
Jack Lisowski (Eng) v qualifier
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Wednesday, 20 April
Match schedule
First round (best of 19)
10:00
Kyren Wilson (Eng) v qualifier
John Higgins (Sco) v qualifier
14:30
Judd Trump (Eng) v qualifier
Jack Lisowski (Eng) v qualifier
19:00
Kyren Wilson (Eng) v qualifier
Luca Brecel (Bel) v qualifier
Live coverage
10:00-11:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Thursday, 21 April
Match schedule
First round (best of 19)
13:00
Luca Brecel (Bel) v qualifier
19:00
Judd Trump (Eng) v qualifier
Second round (best of 25)
13:00
Barry Hawkins/Qualifier v Mark Williams/Qualifier
19:00
Zhao Xintong/Qualifer v Shaun Murphy/Qualifier
Live coverage
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two, plus uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Friday, 22 April
Match schedule
Second round (best of 25)
10:00
Hawkins/Qualifier v Williams/Qualifier
Allen/Qualifier v O'Sullivan/Qualifier
14:30
Selby/Qualifer v Yan/Qualifier
Zhao/Qualifer v Murphy/Qualifier
19:00
Hawkins/Qualifier v Williams/Qualifier
Allen/Qualifier v O'Sullivan/Qualifier
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:05-23:55 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
23:55-01:55 - BBC Two
Saturday, 23 April
Second round (best of 25)
Match schedule
10am: Selby/Qualifier vs Yan/Qualifier
10am: Zhao/Qualifier vs Murphy/Qualifier
2.30pm: McGill/Qualifier vs Trump/Qualifier
2.30pm: Allen/Qualifier vs O'Sullivan/Qualifier
7pm: Selby/Qualifier vs Yan/Qualifier
7pm: Robertson/Qualifier vs Lisowski/Qualifier
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
16:30-17:30 - BBC Two
17:30-18:00 - BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:50-00:40 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:40-02:40 - BBC Two
Sunday, 24 April
Second round (best of 25)
Match schedule
10:00
Wilson/Qualifier v Bingham/Qualifier
Brecel/Qualifier v Higgins/Qualifier
14:30
McGill/Qualifier v Trump/Qualifier
Robertson/Qualifier v Lisowski/Qualifier
19:00
Wilson/Qualifier vs Bingham/Qualifier
Brecel/Qualifier vs Higgins/Qualifier
Live coverage
10:00-11:45 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
14:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:30-00:20 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:20-02:20
Monday, 25 April
Second round (best of 25)
Match schedule
13:00
Wilson/Qualifier v Bingham/Qualifier
Brecel/Qualifier v Higgins/Qualifier
19:00
McGill/Qualifier v Trump/Qualifier
Robertson/Qualifier v Lisowski/Qualifier
Live coverage
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two, plus uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Tuesday 26 April
Quarter-finals (best of 25)
Match schedule to follow
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Wednesday 27 April
Quarter-finals (best of 25)
Match schedule to follow
Live coverage
10:00-11:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
World Championship Extra
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Thursday 28 April
Semi-finals (best of 33)
Match schedule to follow
Live coverage
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two, plus uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
Friday 30 April
Semi-finals (best of 33)
Match schedule to follow
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
Saturday 30 April
Semi-finals (best of 33)
Match schedule to follow
Live coverage
10:00-12:00 - BBC Two
10:00-13:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
16:30-17:30 - BBC Two
17:30-18:00 - BBC Red Button
19:00-22:00 - BBC Two
19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Sunday 1 May
Final (best of 35)
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two
Monday 2 May
Final (best of 35)
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two