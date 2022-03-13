Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump was last ranked world number one in November 2021

Judd Trump produced the sixth 147 of his career as he beat fellow Englishman Matthew Selt to win the inaugural Turkish Masters on Sunday.

Trump, 32, lost to Joe Perry in last week's Welsh Open final but bounced back to claim his 23rd ranking title.

The world number three triumphed 10-4 in Antalya to win the first professional snooker event to be staged in Turkey.

Selt, the world number 31, was playing in just his second ranking final.

The 37-year-old upset Trump 6-3 when they last met in the third round of the UK Championship in November and went into a 2-1 lead.

But Trump levelled it up with a break of 120 and took charge by taking three of the next four frames before winning a bizarre frame to go 6-3 up.

The 2019 world champion won it 113-76 with a clearance of 88 despite giving away 60 points in fouls. The combined tally of 189 points is just shy of the frame record of 192, set in a game between Peter Lines and Dominic Dale in 2012.

Trump then scored 333 points without reply to win the next two frames, including a maximum in the 10th.

Selt won a scrappy 12th frame to pull one back and make it 8-4 heading into the interval, but breaks of 82 and 114 saw Trump secure victory.