Mark Allen: Antrim man exits from Turkish Masters after 5-4 defeat by Jak Jones
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Mark Allen bowed out of the Turkish Masters at the last-64 stage after a 5-4 defeat by Welshman Jak Jones.
World number 48 Jones, 28, clinched his win thanks to a break of 79 in the final frame which set up a third-round meeting with Iran's Hossein Vafaei.
A run of 129 moved Jones 4-2 up and while Allen levelled at 4-4, the Welshman held his nerve in the decider.
World number 11 Allen's defeat dented his hopes of earning a spot in the Tour Championship later this month.
His best performance in a ranking tournament this season is reaching the semi-finals at the German Masters.