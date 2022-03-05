Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump's best result at the Welsh Open was when he was runner-up to Stuart Bingham in 2017

The 2022 BetVictor Welsh Open Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Dates: 28 February - 6 March

Judd Trump beat Hossein Vafaei 6-5 in a dramatic match to reach the Welsh Open final at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Trump, 32, trailed 3-1 at the mid-session interval and was 5-3 down before coming back to claim victory.

The world number three said he was "so pleased" to reach his first major ranking final of the season.

"I thought he [Vafaei] was the better player and I had to dig in and absolutely grind it out," said Trump.

It was a superb comeback from Trump as Vafaei, 27, opened with a break of 94 and was very much in control at the start of the match leading 3-1.

Trump battled back to win the next two frames and draw level on 3-3 but the recent snooker Shoot-out champion Vafaei snatched a scrappy seventh frame on the blue to regain his lead at 4-3.

World number 21 Vafaei won the next frame but just missed a long red in the ninth frame which gave Trump the chance to clear up to close the gap at 5-4.

Trump won the tenth frame after a re-rack with a superb 121 break to level again and force the match into a decider.

The tense final frame was another re-rack and both players squandered chances to clear up, however it was the former world champion Trump, who kept his cool and sealed the win.

"It was pleasing to get over the line and I can't wait as it's been a long time since I was in a ranking final and the way I managed to get through that, I'm so pleased," said Trump.

It will be an all-English final on Sunday as Trump faces either Joe Perry or Jack Lisowski.

Day six semi-final result

Judd Trump 6-5 Hossein Vafaei

Day six semi-final fixture (GMT)

19:00 - Jack Lisowski v Joe Perry

