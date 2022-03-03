Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The 2022 BetVictor Welsh Open Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Dates: 28 February - 6 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Four-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked Welsh Open in Newport after he was beaten 4-3 by Ricky Walden in the last 16.

Walden will face Joe Perry in the quarter-finals.

Former world champions Judd Trump and Neil Robertson will meet in an exciting last eight encounter.

In the other quarter-finals, China's Zhang Anda will play Iranian Hossein Vafaei, while Ali Carter faces Jack Lisowski.

There are no Welsh players left in their home tournament after Matthew Stevens, Ryan Day and Michael White were all knocked out in the last 16.

Ronnie bows out

O'Sullivan's hopes of a record-equalling fifth Welsh Open title were dashed, despite a comeback from 3-1 down to take the match to a decider.

It was a closely fought encounter with Walden making a superb 136 break in the fourth frame.

Walden, 39, who has struggled with a back injury in the past, continues his current great form to reach his fifth ranking quarter-final of the season.

Six-time world champion O'Sullivan had earlier beaten Ding Junhui in the last 32.

World number three Trump breezed through his last 16 match 4-1 against fellow Englishman Jimmy Robertson.

Trump made two century breaks and will be looking to reach his first ranking semi-final of the season on Friday.

Australian Robertson keeps his bid to win his fourth title this season alive, as he won 4-1 against world number 47 Ben Woollaston, who had earlier beaten world number nine Barry Hawkins 4-3.

Snooker Shoot-out champion Vafaei is also through to the quarter-finals after beating Welshman Day 4-3.

Vafaei had earlier beaten Cwmbran's Jak Jones 4-0 and Day had knocked out the 2020 winner Shaun Murphy 4-0.

Stevens was beaten 4-2 by China's Zhang Anda and amateur Michael White, despite a strong 4-1 last 32 win over Liam Highfield, was defeated 4-0 by Lisowski.

World number five Kyren Wilson is also out as he was beaten 4-1 by fellow Englishman Perry.

Wilson is the second seed Perry has overcome as he came through a tense final frame decider to beat Mark Allen in the last 32.

Carter, the 2009 champion, won four frames on the trot to book his place in the quarter-finals, dispatching Scott Donaldson 4-2.

Day four round three results:

Hossein Vafaei 4-0 Jak Jones

Ryan Day 4-0 Shaun Murphy

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

Yan Bingtao 2-4 Ricky Walden

Barry Hawkins 3-4 Ben Woollaston

Matthew Selt 3-4 Kyren Wilson

Jack Lisowski 4-2 Elliot Slessor

Michael White 4-1 Liam Highfield

Day four last 16 results:

Matthew Stevens 2-4 Zhang Anda

Hossein Vafaei 4-3 Ryan Day

Jimmy Robertson 1-4 Judd Trump

Ali Carter 4-2 Scott Donaldson

Neil Robertson 4-1 Ben Woollaston

Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-4 Ricky Walden

Joe Perry 4-1 Kyren Wilson

Jack Lisowski 4-0 Michael White

Day five quarter-finals (all time GMT):

12:00 Ali Carter v Jack Lisowski

14:00 Neil Robertson v Judd Trump

19:00 Ricky Walden v Joe Perry

19:00 Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei

