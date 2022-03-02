Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Selby was Welsh Open champion in 2008 but Zhao has not got past the quarter-final stage

World champion Mark Selby and UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong have been knocked out of the Welsh Open in the second round.

World number one Selby was beaten 4-3 by fellow Englishman Liam Highfield in an entertaining encounter.

In another shock, Welshman Jak Jones beat world number seven Zhao of China 4-3 in front of a delighted home crowd.

But Ronnie O'Sullivan is safely through to the third round after beating Germany's Lukas Kleckers 4-2.

Highfield keeps composure to advance

Selby was 2-0 down against Highfield but battled back to lead 3-2, making a brilliant break of 115 in the fifth frame.

Highfield responded with a 74 in the sixth to take the match to a decider, which Selby started well before breaking down on 40 points.

World number 40 Highfield then stepped forward to make a 92 clearance and knock out the 2008 champion.

"I kept my composure all the way through the match and I really enjoyed it out there as I've not enjoyed my last few TV matches," said Highfield, who now plays Welshman Michael White for a place in the last 16.

Zhao, who followed up his UK Championship win with victory in the German Masters in January, was leading 3-2 against Jones but a timely clearance of 83 by the home favourite forced the decider, which went the way of the Welshman with a 77 break.

Jones, the world number 48, now faces the reigning Snooker Shoot Out champion Hossein Vafaei in the last 32.

"I thought I played terribly until the last frame, but they can the most pleasing wins when you struggle and still win," said 28-year-old Jones.

Jones is one of four Welsh players left in the tournament, alongside Matthew Stevens, Ryan Day and White.

Elsewhere, England's Ricky Walden made a break of 141 in the final frame of his 4-1 victory over Thailand's Noppon Saengkham.

Day three results:

Lu Ning 2-4 Matthew Stevens (R2)

Graeme Dott 4-1 Jamie Clarke (R2)

Li Hang 0-4 Kyren Wilson (R2)

Elliot Slessor 4-3 Stuart Bingham (R2)

Zak Surety 1-4 Ryan Day (R2)

Anthony Hamilton 1-4 Shaun Murphy (R2)

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-2 Lukas Kleckers (R2)

Ricky Walden 4-1 Noppon Saengkham (R2)

Jak Jones 4-3 Zhao Xintong (R2)

Barry Hawkins 4-1 Ashley Carty (R2)

Yan Bingtao 4-0 Zhao Jianbo (R2)

Liam Highfield 4-3 Mark Selby (R2)

Day four fixtures (all times GMT):

19:00 Mitchell Mann v Matthew Stevens (R3)

19:00 Neil Robertson v Graeme Dott (R3)

19:00 Jimmy Robertson v Fergal O'Brien (R3)

19:00 Kurt Maflin v Scott Donaldson(R3)

20:00 Zhang Anda v Yuan SiJun (R3)

20:00 Si Jiahui v Judd Trump (R3)

20:00 Joe Perry v Mark Allen (R3)

20:00 John Higgins v Ali Carter (R3)

