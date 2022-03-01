Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Kyren Wilson 18-8 in 2020 to lift the World Championship trophy for the sixth time

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he would miss the World Snooker Championship if he got a "better offer".

The six-time world champion beat James Cahill to make the Welsh Open second round in Newport while home favourite Mark Williams was knocked out by Norway's Kurt Maflin.

O'Sullivan described playing in major tournaments as "more of a hobby".

"For me there's no emotion involved in playing anymore," the four-time Welsh Open winner told BBC Wales.

"It's just a bit of fun and it's just the way I want it. I wouldn't be able to do it any other way.

"I'm just enjoying my life and enjoying what I do.

"At some point you just have to cut it off [the emotion].

"No matter what you do it's just a business and I just look at what's best for me.

"If someone rang me up next week and said we've got a great job for you but it clashes with the World Championship and it was a better offer, I'd go.

"At the moment I just play when I want, don't play if I don't want to play and it's great."

O'Sullivan, 46, whitewashed Cahill 4-0 in only 43 minutes, making breaks of 53, 83 and 90.

"It's more of a hobby, a serious hobby," O'Sullivan added.

"If I'd got beat 4-0 today I wouldn't have been too disappointed.

"I just make decision on each tournament and each proposal.

"My time is very, very valuable and I want to feel valued for my time, so as long as I'm feeling valued in what I'm doing and I don't feel like I'm wasting my time then I'd be anywhere. I don't really care."

Home favourite Williams knocked out

Two-time Welsh Open winner Williams came back from 3-1 down to draw level at 3-3, but was beaten in a final-frame decider by Norway's Kurt Maflin at Celtic Manor Resort.

"I couldn't have done much more in the last frame to be honest," said Williams.

"You can't get disappointed losing a snooker match with what's going on, you've got to take it for what it is - it's a snooker match I lost, so what?"

Earlier on in the morning session, Ng On Yee made history by becoming the first female player to compete in the Welsh Open.

Despite her winning the first frame, Ng's opponent, 2009 Welsh Open champion Ali Carter, then took four successive frames to win 4-1 and reach the third round.

