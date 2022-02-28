Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson is looking to win his third Welsh Open title and Mark Selby his second

The 2022 BetVictor Welsh Open Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Dates: 28 February - 6 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Masters champion Neil Robertson and world champion Mark Selby are through to the second round of the Welsh Open at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Robertson, aiming for his fourth title of the season, made a 121 break as he beat Jimmy White 4-0.

World number one Selby eased through against China's Chen Zifan 4-1.

Earlier in the day, defending champion Jordan Brown was knocked out as he lost 4-3 to world number 89 Mitchell Mann.

John Higgins, a five-time Welsh Open winner, progressed as he came from a frame behind to beat Pang Junxu 4-1, making breaks of 113 and 89.

There were also wins for world number three Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy.

Last year's semi-finalist and home favourite Mark Williams is safely through as he beat Ireland's Michael Judge 4-1.

Welsh amateur Michael White made the joint-highest break of the tournament so far with a 142 in his 4-3 victory over Allan Taylor.

Ukrainian 16-year-old Iulian Boiko beat fellow teenager and Welsh amateur Liam Davies 4-3.

Hong Kong's Ng On Yee will become the first woman to compete in the Welsh Open on day two of the tournament.

Monday's Round One (held over) results:

Jordan Brown 3-4 Mitchell Mann

Anthony McGill 3-4 Zhang Anda

Shaun Murphy 4-2 Andy Hicks

Stephen Maguire 1-4 Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

Judd Trump 4-1 Dean Young

Liam Davies 3- 4 Iulian Boiko

Kyren Wilson 4-3 Dominic Dale

Yan Bingtao 4-3 Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams 4-1 Michael Judge

Stuart Bingham 4-1 Sean Maddocks

Zhao Xintong 4-1 Oliver Lines

Neil Robertson 4-0 Jimmy White

Mark Allen 4-1 Ken Doherty

Elliot Slessor 4-3 Dylan Emery

John Higgins 4-1 Pang Junxu

Mark Selby 4-1 Chen Zifan

Si Jiahui - Gary Wilson

Allan Taylor 3-4 Michael White

Tuesday's fixtures:

10:00: Mitchell Mann v Ben Hancorn

10:00: Rory McLeod v Yuan SiJun

10:00: Robbie Williams v Hossein Vafaei

10:00: Ali Carter v Ng On Yee

13:00: Ronnie O'Sullivan v James Cahill

13:00: Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo

13:00: Jimmy Robertson v Jamie Jones

13:00: Ding Junhui v Michael Holt

14:00: Neil Robertson v Hammad Miah

14:00: Cao Yupeng v Joe Perry

14:00: Mark Williams v Kurt Maflin

14:00: Scott Donaldson v Andrew Pagett

19:00: Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O'Brien

19:00: Craig Steadman v Judd Trump

19:00: Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen

19:00: Mark Davis v Matthew Selt

20:00: Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce

20:00: John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi

20:00: Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski

