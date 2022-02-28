Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Iulian Boiko became snooker's youngest ever professional player at 14 years in 2020

The 2022 BetVictor Welsh Open Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Dates: 28 February - 6 March

A teenager from embattled Ukraine capital Kyiv has reached the Welsh Open second round in Newport.

Iulian Boiko, 16, beat 15-year-old Welsh amateur Liam Davies 4-3.

"It has been very difficult with such terrible things going on in your home country," said Boiko.

"It's really difficult to focus on your game, because the game is not bothering you, I just don't care because you realise there are things so much more important than that."

Sheffield-based Boiko trains at the Victoria Snooker Academy where the recent European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi and the UK Championship champion Zhao Xintong also practise.

While making his mark at Celtic Manor Resort, his thoughts are on Russia's military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine that began last Thursday.

"I can't do anything about it, but just keep fighting and playing and hopefully that my game will cheer people up back at home and make them a little bit more happier," he said.

Boiko says his family and friends are currently safe, but there is worry about their future.

He said: "They are safe for now but the city and the whole country is under attack and nobody knows what is going to happen next.

"It's a full scale war, it's terrifying."

His two brothers were on holiday and out of the country when the war started but Boiko remains in constant touch with his family and friends still in Ukraine.

"I'm phone all of my friends and family regularly especially friends in the heat zones of the war as I am really worried about them," he said.

"All Ukrainians people can see the support and they really appreciate it.

"I really appreciate it as I have got a lot of messages from people offering help or just supporting us and it means a lot during such tough times.

"It means everything."

Davies, 15 made a break of 127 in the second frame and led 3-0, but Boiko came back into the match winning the next four legs on the spin to make the second round.

Boiko said: "It took a switch at 3-0 to feel a little bit of pressure going over the line and I just relaxed and starting to play my game.

"But still until the very end I thought I was going to lose this match."

Boiko faces either Mark Allen or Ken Doherty in round two.

"They are both great players and both have great scoring and tactical games, but I'm ready for it and will give it 200%," said Boiko.

Defending champion Jordan Brown lost 4-3 to world number 89 Mitchell Mann.

