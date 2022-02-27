Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan said Fan deserved his win

China's Fan Zhengyi beat six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 to win the European Masters in Milton Keynes.

Fan was playing in his first ranking final and led 8-6 before O'Sullivan, with the help of a 107 in the 15th frame, levelled at 8-8.

The 21-year-old made an 82 to lead 9-8, only for his illustrious rival to win the next frame and send the final into a decider.

But O'Sullivan missed a long red and Fan compiled a 92 break to win.

Fan wins the £80,000 top prize and becomes the fifth player from mainland China to win a ranking title.

He beat Kyren Wilson, Yan Bingtao, David Gilbert and Graeme Dott on the way to the final.

Through an interpreter, Fan told Eurosport it had been a "dream come true" to play the final against O'Sullivan, who he said was "always so generous" to the Chinese players and "helped them all the time".

O'Sullivan was playing in his 60th ranking final and called his opponent a "fantastic player".

"He played some great safety, great break building, amazing pots and good under pressure," added the 46-year-old.

"He was the better player all day and I just tried to hang on to him. He deserved his victory."