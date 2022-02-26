Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ng On Yee qualified for the Welsh Open with a 4-2 victory over China's Wu Yize

Hong Kong's snooker star Ng On Yee is relishing the opportunity of playing at the Welsh Open, saying she "can't wait to be in Newport".

On Yee qualified for the tournament, which starts at Celtic Manor on Monday, 28 February, after her first win on the World Snooker Tour this month.

The three-time women's world champion faces Ali Carter in the first round.

"I will take it step by step, just enjoy the game and being at the venue," On Yee told BBC Sport Wales.

On Yee is coached by Wayne Griffiths, the son of 1979 world champion Terry Griffiths, with her Welsh connections further enhanced by practising with three-time world champion Mark Williams.

The 31-year-old is playing her first year on the World Snooker Tour alongside England's Reanne Evans, and they will be joined by the reigning women's world champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai of Thailand next year.

On Yee hopes they can inspire other women to "pick up a cue" and get involved in a male-dominated sport.

"I'm very glad World Snooker gave us the opportunity to compete in the tour," she said.

"The tour standard is high and very competitive.

"I think it will definitely improve our game, so hopefully it will attract more younger female talent and open up more options."

On Yee has worked with Griffiths for more than 10 years and credits him for continually improving her game.

"He helped me a lot, not just technically or shot selection, but also on the mental side.

"He's also a very good coach... my game is still improving so he must be doing a great job."

15-year-old Liam Davies could feature in main draw with qualifying victory

On Yee has also taken advice from Williams.

"I always enjoyed the session playing with the legends. You can see how they play each shot because you're standing next to them," she said.

"He also gave me some advice after the game about my cue grip and the stance to create more room for the cue power. I also had a game with Jackson Page... they're all lovely people."

And it is not just Williams who On Yee has been rubbing shoulders with, admitting she was "totally amazed" six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan recognised her during breakfast at their hotel.

"He offered me a game, so my coach and I made a trip from Wales to London after," she added.

"He suggested to me that we spend a few more days next time so he can talk a bit more about my game.

"He noticed that I was always looking for perfect positioning to score and he suggested to play a little more aggressive and split the pack earlier for more options.

"I really find myself very lucky to be able to play with different legends and listen to their advice."

On Yee says she is looking forward to playing Carter, and can take confidence after almost beating Shaun Murphy in the Scottish Open in December.

She had been leading 3-1 before losing 4-3 in a deciding frame.

"I took it as a lesson because that's the tour standard," she said.

"One or two mistakes will cost you a frame, so every time I get on to the table I need to score heavier in order to get over the line.

"This is only my first year with the tour so everything is still new to me, so I try not to think about the results too much, just simply enjoy every game and give 100 percent on every shot."

