Welsh Open 2022: How to watch live coverage on the BBC
|BetVictor Welsh Open
|Dates: 28 February - 6 March Venue: Celtic Manor, Newport
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
The 2022 Welsh Open takes place from 28 February to 6 March and will be live on BBC Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.
Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown returns to defend the title he won last year when he shocked Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in the final.
The game's top stars including Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump and O'Sullivan will all be competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.
Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.
The champion will collect a first prize of £70,000.
BBC coverage
All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Monday, 28 February
Live coverage - 13:00-16:30, 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Highlights - 23:15-00:00 - BBC Two Wales
Tuesday, 1 March
Live coverage - 13:00-16:30, 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Highlights - 23:15-00:00 - BBC Two Wales
Wednesday, 2 March
Live coverage - 13:00-16:30 & 19:00-20:00 (not Red Button) - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Highlights - 23:15-00:00 - BBC Two Wales
Thursday, 3 March
Live coverage - 13:00-16:30 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Highlights - 23:15-00:00 - BBC Two Wales
Friday, 4 March
Quarter-finals live coverage
Live coverage - 13:00-16:30 & 19:00-19:30 & 21:30-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Highlights - 23:05-23:50 - BBC Two Wales
Saturday, 5 March
Semi-finals live coverage
13:15-16:30 - BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app (not Red Button)
19:00-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Highlights - 23:05-23:50 - BBC Two Wales
Sunday, 6 March
Final live coverage
13:15-16:30 - BBC One Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
19:00-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.