Jordan Brown returns to defend the shock title he won in Cardiff last year

BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 28 February - 6 March Venue: Celtic Manor, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown returns to defend the title he won last year when he shocked Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in the final.

The game's top stars including Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump and O'Sullivan will all be competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.

The champion will collect a first prize of £70,000.

BBC coverage

All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Monday, 28 February

Live coverage - 13:00-16:30, 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Highlights - 23:15-00:00 - BBC Two Wales

Tuesday, 1 March

Live coverage - 13:00-16:30, 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Highlights - 23:15-00:00 - BBC Two Wales

Wednesday, 2 March

Live coverage - 13:00-16:30 & 19:00-20:00 (not Red Button) - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Highlights - 23:15-00:00 - BBC Two Wales

Thursday, 3 March

Live coverage - 13:00-16:30 & 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Highlights - 23:15-00:00 - BBC Two Wales

Friday, 4 March

Quarter-finals live coverage

Live coverage - 13:00-16:30 & 19:00-19:30 & 21:30-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Highlights - 23:05-23:50 - BBC Two Wales

Saturday, 5 March

Semi-finals live coverage

13:15-16:30 - BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app (not Red Button)

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Highlights - 23:05-23:50 - BBC Two Wales

Sunday, 6 March

Final live coverage

13:15-16:30 - BBC One Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

