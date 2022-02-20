Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ng On-yee won the women's world title in 2015, 2017 and 2018

Ng On-yee secured her first win on the World Snooker Tour with victory over Wu Yize in Welsh Open qualifying.

Hong Kong's Ng, 31, hit back after losing the opening frame to beat her 18-year-old Chinese opponent 4-2, including breaks of 84 and 82.

She will face 2009 winner Ali Carter in the first round.

The three-time women's world champion is playing on the tour for the first time this season, alongside Reanne Evans.