Welsh Open: Ng On-yee secures first World Snooker Tour win
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Ng On-yee secured her first win on the World Snooker Tour with victory over Wu Yize in Welsh Open qualifying.
Hong Kong's Ng, 31, hit back after losing the opening frame to beat her 18-year-old Chinese opponent 4-2, including breaks of 84 and 82.
She will face 2009 winner Ali Carter in the first round.
The three-time women's world champion is playing on the tour for the first time this season, alongside Reanne Evans.
- Gassed Up: Rapper Mist takes on celebrity opponents in a daring driving challenge
- Villanelle and Eve are back: Watch the trailer for the extraordinary new series of Killing Eve