Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Wendy Jans (left) - a 13-time European Championship winner - was beaten by Nutcharut Wongharuthai (right)

Nutcharut 'Mink' Wongharuthai made a dramatic comeback to beat Wendy Jans 6-5 on the final black and win the World Women's Snooker Championship.

A new winner was guaranteed after Wongharuthai beat Hong Kong's Ng On Yee and Jans shocked 12-time champion Reanne Evans.

Thailand's Wongharuthai went 2-1 up, but then trailed 5-3 to Belgian Jans before winning three frames in a row.

Victory earns Wongharuthai a two-year card on the main tour from next season.

She joins fellow female players Evans and Ng, who earned tour cards from the beginning of this campaign.

In a match that had a highest break of just 32, Jans trailed by 40 points in the final frame.

She clawed back the deficit and had the chance to win the title on the final black but missed it to the the yellow pocket, leaving Wongharuthai an easy pot into the middle.