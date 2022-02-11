Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Barry Hawkins also reached the final of the Masters last month, where he was beaten by Neil Robertson

Barry Hawkins reached the final of the Players Championship with a 6-2 win over Ricky Walden in Wolverhampton.

The 16th seed began slowly and lost the opening frame but took advantage of an error-strewn display from Walden to lead 3-1 at the mid-session interval.

Walden responded to reduce the deficit, but Hawkins took the last three frames with breaks of 115, 61 and 75.

Earlier Jimmy Robertson shocked defending champion John Higgins 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

Higgins went 2-0 up and missed the black for a 3-0 lead to spark a comeback from Robertson, who reeled off breaks of 58, 57 and 59 to go 3-2 ahead.

Higgins levelled with a break of 68 but Robertson hit the game's first century to move back into a lead he never relinquished.

The 35-year-old will play namesake Neil Robertson in the second semi-final on Saturday.