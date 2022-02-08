Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Neil Robertson in the quarters

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Judd Trump 6-3 to ease into the Players Championship quarter-finals in Wolverhampton.

World number two O'Sullivan won the first frame with a break of 90 but Trump, ranked third, levelled with 53.

O'Sullivan went 3-1 up at the mid-session interval thanks to a 99 break in the fourth.

Trump made it 4-2 but O'Sullivan's 127 clearance put him in control and he won it with a run of 52 for his first win over Trump in almost three years.

O'Sullivan will play Neil Robertson in the last eight on Thursday.

Ricky Walden beat Mark Allen 6-2 to set up a match with Mark Williams, while Barry Hawkins beat top seed Zhao Xintong 6-3.

Hawkins will play Yan Bingtao, who saw off David Gilbert 6-4.