Zhao Xintong has moved up to 8th in the world rankings with the win in Berlin

China's Zhao Xintong dominated compatriot Yan Bingtao to take a 9-0 victory in the final of the German Masters in Berlin.

The victory for the 24-year-old was his second ranking title of the season following a win at the UK Championship.

He made breaks of 74, 118, 82, 89 and 68 to race into a 6-0 lead.

Yan had looked to claim the seventh frame but missed a tricky red while on a break of 60 before Zhao pounced with a break of 70 to claim it.

Former Masters champion Yan had chances in the first frame of the evening session but was unable to convert and Zhao sealed victory to secure the first prize of £80,000.