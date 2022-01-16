Neil Robertson won the Masters in 2012

Former champion Neil Robertson opened up a 5-3 lead over Barry Hawkins in the final of the Masters in London.

Hawkins took a scrappy opening frame as well as the fourth, with Robertson's 50 and 105 in between for 2-2.

The Australian stole a pivotal fifth frame and made breaks of 54 and 73 to claim three of the next four frames and seize control of the contest.

The best-of-19 final concludes at 19:00 BST, with the trophy and £250,000 prize money on offer for the winner.

Both players reached the final following thrilling final-frame deciders in their semi-finals, with Robertson edging Mark Williams on the final black after needing two snookers, while Hawkins ousted 2020 champion Judd Trump.

Robertson, winner in 2012, settled the better - firing in a century break - as an out-of-sorts Hawkins failed to produce anywhere near his best and now has a tough task to turn the match around.

The fifth frame may later prove a crucial one, with Englishman Hawkins making 60 but fouling the green with his sleeve, leaving Robertson a free ball and allowing him to pinch it with a clearance from the final red.

Hawkins again failed to capitalise on an opportunity in the next frame, and though he scrambled to take the following, he has work to do in the evening session.

Six-time world champion Steve Davis said on BBC Two: "Impressive the way Neil Robertson finished off that session and gives himself an all important advantage. Nobody hit top form and it was mistake ridden. You just want to get a lead and manoeuvre for position heading into the final session.

"The concern for Barry Hawkins is that he doesn't produce the goods in the final that he did earlier in the event. Nobody wants to falter in the final."

Former world champion Ken Doherty said: "The snooker and standard will improve tonight. Neil Robertson will be happy at 5-3 and Barry Hawkins too. He has played nowhere near the way he can play and it could have been worse for him. He needs to win three of the first four tonight.

"Neil has got the lead but Barry might have bit of a hangover from the semi-final against Judd Trump. He has time to regroup now."