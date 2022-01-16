Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby is a three-time winner of the Masters

World number one Mark Selby admits he "needs help" and a "huge weight" has been lifted off his shoulders after speaking out publicly about struggles with his mental health.

Selby, 38, was knocked out of the Masters following a heavy 6-1 quarter-final defeat by finalist Barry Hawkins.

After the match, he apologised on social media external-link saying he had suffered "a relapse" with his mental health.

"Feel I don't have to hide behind the mask anymore," Selby tweeted on Sunday.

Leicester's Selby is a winner of 20 ranking titles, including his fourth world title at the Crucible last May, and renowned for his toughness on the table.

He has reached one semi-final at the World Grand Prix this season, but said after his exit at Alexandra Palace - where he is a three-time winner of the Masters - that he was "mentally not in a good place at moment".

In a follow-up tweet he added: "I can honestly say all the matches I have won as a professional, the biggest match I have overcome was yesterday (Saturday) speaking out and finally admitting I need help. Bottling it up for years is not the way forward. Finally feel a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.

"For those that have gone through it, or are going through it, can relate to this."

Snooker's governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, subsequently offered help.

Chairman Jason Ferguson said: "We are always sorry to hear if any of our players are going through difficult times.

"Support is there for Mark and any other playing member on the WST."