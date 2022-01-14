Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson has reached three Masters finals in the past, winning once in 2012

2022 Cazoo Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Neil Robertson fought back from 4-1 down to win a dramatic final-frame decider against Mark Williams and reach the final of the Masters.

Robertson began with a century but then watched on as Williams took control by going 4-1 up.

However, the 2012 champion made breaks of 83, 95 and 119 to win four of the next five frames and got two snookers in the finale to clinch the win 6-5.

Robertson will play Barry Hawkins or Judd Trump in Sunday's final.

