Masters 2022: Neil Robertson reaches final with dramatic win over Mark Williams

Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson has reached three Masters finals in the past, winning once in 2012
2022 Cazoo Masters
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January
Neil Robertson fought back from 4-1 down to win a dramatic final-frame decider against Mark Williams and reach the final of the Masters.

Robertson began with a century but then watched on as Williams took control by going 4-1 up.

However, the 2012 champion made breaks of 83, 95 and 119 to win four of the next five frames and got two snookers in the finale to clinch the win 6-5.

Robertson will play Barry Hawkins or Judd Trump in Sunday's final.

