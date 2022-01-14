Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump has won 22 ranking titles and all three Triple Crown titles

2022 Cazoo Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Judd Trump produced a commanding display as he thrashed Kyren Wilson 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

World number two Trump, who won the title in 2019, was always in control and made breaks of 68 and 74 to open up a 2-0 lead.

Wilson replied with a 71 but Trump won the next four frames with breaks of 50, 76 and 67 to seal victory.

Trump will face Barry Hawkins or Mark Selby in the last four on Saturday.

While Wilson edged their best-of-five Championship League meeting nine days ago, he was made to pay for a slow start and some loose positional play by an opponent that appears to be nearing his best form.

Trump made a superb 50 clearance to establish a 3-1 lead after Wilson ran out of position on a break of 53.

And immediately after the mid-session interval that scenario played out again, with Trump coming from 45-0 down to produce a clinical clearance of 76, to further extend his lead.

More to follow.

