Masters 2022: Judd Trump thrashes Kyren Wilson to reach semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|2022 Cazoo Masters
|Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Judd Trump produced a commanding display as he thrashed Kyren Wilson 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.
World number two Trump, who won the title in 2019, was always in control and made breaks of 68 and 74 to open up a 2-0 lead.
Wilson replied with a 71 but Trump won the next four frames with breaks of 50, 76 and 67 to seal victory.
Trump will face Barry Hawkins or Mark Selby in the last four on Saturday.
More to follow.
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.
- The Apprentice is back: Find out who is in the firing line this week
- Family. Loyalty. Honour: The Peaky Blinders series 6 trailer is here