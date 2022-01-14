Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Lines' best performance at a major ranking tournament was reaching the UK Championship quarter-finals in 2009, but won the World Seniors title in 2017

Former World Seniors champion Peter Lines has been fined £2,500 after accusing Xiao Guodong of cheating and challenging him to a fight.

Lines was angered by an incident in his 4-3 loss to China's Xiao in a qualifier for the 2021 Northern Ireland Open.

A statement from snooker's governing body, of which the Englishman is a player-director, said Lines, 52, "was removed from the lounge by security".

Xiao, 32, the world number 30, feared he was "going to be attacked" by Lines.

Lines, who was charged with breaches of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) members' rules, reacted angrily over a situation in the match regarding the replacement of the balls after a foul-and-miss scenario.

He subsequently apologised to Xiao for his conduct and accepted the facts during a virtual hearing.

The Leeds player, who won the World Seniors Championship in 2017 and the UK Seniors Championship earlier this month, was also ordered to pay costs of £5,464.80 and has until 28 January to appeal against the decision of the WPBSA.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC Sport app.