2022 Cazoo Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January

Judd Trump made three centuries as he came from behind to beat Mark Allen 6-5 in the first-round at the Masters.

World number two Trump had mixed fortunes early on - he had two breaks of 101, but Allen compiled 92 and took an error-ridden fourth frame for 2-2.

Trump snatched a crucial eighth frame for 4-4, a superb 135 clearance put him one from victory, and although Allen forced a decider, Trump was victorious.

He will play Kyren Wilson or former winner Stuart Bingham next.

The English duo face each other in the evening session for a place in Friday's quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

Trump was staring at a first-round exit but turned the match around in the eighth frame when Allen was in control and looking set to take a third frame in a row to go 5-3 in front.

But instead the 2019 champion held himself together by clearing up from the final red to level at 4-4 and showed how much it meant to him by celebrating with a fist pump.

Northern Ireland's Allen took the match all the way and although he had a couple of chances in the final frame, Trump's composed 62 put him through.

Trump said: "Wow. I have been waiting for this for a long time. I have lost a few close ones this season, you lose belief, but to battle back and finish it how I did I am so proud of myself.

"I could not help it [the fist pump]. Usually I am quite reserved but the crowd picks you up and I like the rowdiness of this London crowd, it is amazing.

"I am just getting warmed up. There are some amazing quarter-final matches and I am so happy to still be in it."

Analysis - 'Trump was struggling'

World number 17 Jack Lisowski on BBC Two:

"Judd would have put so much work into this tournament. He would have been disappointed when the match was flat but he nicked the eighth frame and his heart would have been pumping in that last frame.

"It's one of the most emotional crowds to play in front of and he will have been having to calm himself down. It was a brilliant break."

BBC snooker pundit John Virgo:

"You can see what it means to him, I am certain there were times in this match that he thought he was beaten. His body language was giving out that he was struggling and he was finding it hard work out there. But he won the eighth frame, which he should not have been entitled to win, and he has carried it on. Allen will be very disappointed."