Masters 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Jack Lisowski to reach quarter-finals

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments50

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan has reached the Masters final a record 13 times
2022 Cazoo Masters
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Record seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan outclassed Jack Lisowski 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

O'Sullivan was presented with opportunities by Lisowski and made breaks of 86 and 63 to lead 3-1.

A superb 127 clearance was followed up by 64 to go one from victory, which he took with another fine 125 break.

World champion Mark Selby faces Scotland's Stephen Maguire in the evening session (19:00 GMT).

O'Sullivan's record at the invitational Masters event is unmatched, claiming the most titles, reaching the most finals (13) and winning the most matches (57).

Roared on by a boisterous crowd at his home event in London, O'Sullivan looked sharp by compiling two centuries and three further breaks of 60 or more.

'The Rocket' will meet Australia's Neil Robertson on Thursday in a repeat of last month's World Grand Prix final, in which the Englishman collected his 38th ranking title triumph.

"The way he hits the ball, Neil is a superb cueist," said O'Sullivan on BBC Two. "He is a phenomenal scorer. This is the Ashes, here we go. It is coming back to Britain.

"I am always nervous before any match. Some tournaments bring out the dark side in me, it was tough but I am tough and the snooker gods say calm down and play some snooker.

"It is hard to carry 2,000 Londoners - when you are from here - supporting you. The pressure was on and I felt I had to deliver, if I didn't I would have felt bad. The fans have supported me and I have to give something back."

Lisowski added: "Playing Ronnie out there is like playing Roger Federer at Wimbledon, it is going to be extremely tough to win.

"Once the top guys relax you are really on the back foot, I messed up in the third frame and that was my chance."

Analysis - 'He is saying he is the boss'

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

"Ronnie was very proud of his performance, he didn't look nervous but you are a bit when you come out. He quickly got into this stride.

"I like his attitude in the interview, he is going 'I am alright at this game and enjoying it'. That is a dangerous animal."

1997 world champion Ken Doherty:

"Absolutely majestic finish from Ronnie O'Sullivan, he is an absolute genius. He wasn't at his imperious best but still won comfortably against a top-16 player. He will be tough to beat in this tournament.

"He was different in his outlook before Christmas and his attitude is completely different, he is saying he is the boss and you have never heard that from Ronnie. He is usually self-deprecating."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 16:41

    In four meetings with Ronnie, Lisowski has lost them all taking only 5 frames out of 28.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 16:31

    Ronnie will be sorely missed when that day finally arrives and he stops playing . We -of a certain age - have witnessed some great decades of snooker and many great players of those eras . I guess we have seen great times in many other sports too . Long may it continue .

  • Comment posted by wirral reds, today at 16:31

    He’s someone who is magnetic to watch like Alex Higgins and Jimmy White. I’m not a massive snooker fan and so when he goes of the tournament, I switch off. A marketing dream. And an absolute genius.

  • Comment posted by blugosi, today at 16:29

    So O'Sullivan thinks his next game against Robertson is "The Ashes"? Okay...the loser has to burn his cue....

  • Comment posted by Royston, today at 16:27

    Just brill by Ronnie

  • Comment posted by Northerner, today at 16:26

    Looking at when Lisowski plays the top 5 it seems he is never going to find that last bit he needs to start winning the big titles. At the first sign of pressure he starts playing shots in absolute haste not giving things much thought which results in far too many errors.

  • Comment posted by Person, today at 16:25

    The way he plays is so fluid and entertaining.

  • Comment posted by the peoples champion , today at 16:24

    The greatest most gifted sportsman of our generation

    Right hand, left hand he has a gift from the gods and was absolutely born to play this game

    He floats round the table his snooker brain working out how best to clear the table

    You might not like him but you have to admire his talent

    Genius

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 16:30

      Its only a game replied:
      He will be sorely missed when that day finally arrives and he stops playing . We of a certain age have witnessed some great decades of snooker and many great players of those eras . I guess we have seen great times in many other sports too .

  • Comment posted by Booga Benson, today at 16:10

    And more people will be watching too. Can't beat a bit of snooker. And available on terrestrial TV.

  • Comment posted by Joe hudds, today at 16:02

    Go Ronnie. The greatest sportsman Britain has produced. Unrivalled longevity and excellence.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 16:11

      in5wknaa replied:
      Phil Taylor is the greatest sportsman of all time

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 16:01

    I can't stand Rob Walker, please cart him off to the Falklands or something.

    • Reply posted by Northerner, today at 16:18

      Northerner replied:
      Totally agree I usually mute the telly for his repetitive cringe player intros and why is he commentating? BBC cutbacks is surely the only answer.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 15:55

    like jack, but tactically and safety play has not improved in last 3 or more years, ronnie a bully on the table ,excellent

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 15:55

    Thank god they had two commentators that I could listen two. If Dennis had been on I'd have watched on Eurosport. Same with bloody Rob 'Zelda from Terrahawks' Walker and the awful Murphy. The snooker was great.

  • Comment posted by Panionios, today at 15:54

    So good people say Michael Jordan is the Ronnie O'Sullivan of basketball

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 15:46

    Like him or loath him.
    He is the greatest player.
    👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by Panionios, today at 15:53

      Panionios replied:
      Without doubt the greatest ever

  • Comment posted by PBN, today at 15:38

    Great display from Ronnie, but critical mistakes and open play let him in far too often. Higgins or Robertson wouldn't have been so profligate..

  • Comment posted by Bow4fowler , today at 15:36

    Seems up for it. Good for the competition. Lisowski fails to live up to his potential again.

    • Reply posted by BBC_Fan_04, today at 15:39

      BBC_Fan_04 replied:
      Yep. Jack had his chances early on. Ronnie warmed up and it was all one way. Mystery why Jack underperforms in big games.

  • Comment posted by A right wing pigs ear, today at 15:33

    The man is pure entertainment. When he has a stinker he makes up for it with tongue in cheek hilarity at his interviews. When he is 'on song' he is sublime. Today he managed both!

  • Comment posted by Zaqi, today at 15:30

    Hate him or love him Ronnie makes playing snooker very easy!!

    Next round against Robertson should be a closer match. Can't wait to see it

    • Reply posted by Prestidigitation, today at 15:32

      Prestidigitation replied:
      Loved Ronnie’s Ashes quip as well. Brilliant :)

  • Comment posted by Davenotthetvchannel, today at 15:29

    After the match Ronnie said he "played ok"......wow, 4 centuries and he played "ok", imagine if he played at the top of his game...he'd be unstoppable :o)

    • Reply posted by Davenotthetvchannel, today at 15:30

      Davenotthetvchannel replied:
      my bad......2 centuries.....played poor really :o)

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport