Masters 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Jack Lisowski to reach quarter-finals

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan has reached the Masters final a record 13 times
2022 Cazoo Masters
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Record seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan outclassed Jack Lisowski 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

O'Sullivan was presented with opportunities by Lisowski and made breaks of 86 and 63 to lead 3-1.

A superb 127 clearance was followed up by 64 to go one from victory, which he took with another fine 125 break.

World champion Mark Selby faces Scotland's Stephen Maguire in the evening session (19:00 GMT).

O'Sullivan's record at the invitational Masters event is unmatched, claiming the most titles, reaching the most finals (13) and winning the most matches (57).

Roared on by a boisterous crowd at his home event in London, O'Sullivan looked sharp by compiling two centuries and three further breaks of 60 or more.

'The Rocket' will meet Australia's Neil Robertson on Thursday in a repeat of last month's World Grand Prix final, in which the Englishman collected his 38th ranking title triumph.

"The way he hits the ball, Neil is a superb cueist," said O'Sullivan on BBC Two. "He is a phenomenal scorer. This is the Ashes, here we go. It is coming back to Britain.

"I am always nervous before any match. Some tournaments bring out the dark side in me, it was tough but I am tough and the snooker gods say calm down and play some snooker.

"It is hard to carry 2,000 Londoners - when you are from here - supporting you. The pressure was on and I felt I had to deliver, if I didn't I would have felt bad. The fans have supported me and I have to give something back."

Analysis - 'He is saying he is the boss'

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

"Ronnie was very proud of his performance, he didn't look nervous but you are a bit when you come out. He quickly got into this stride.

"I like his attitude in the interview, he is going 'I am alright at this game and enjoying it'. That is a dangerous animal."

1997 world champion Ken Doherty:

"Absolutely majestic finish from Ronnie O'Sullivan, he is an absolute genius. He wasn't at his imperious best but still won comfortably against a top-16 player. He will be tough to beat in this tournament.

"He was different in his outlook before Christmas and his attitude is completely different, he is saying he is the boss and you have never heard that from Ronnie. He is usually self-deprecating."

21 comments

  • Comment posted by PBN, today at 15:38

    Great display from Ronnie, but critical mistakes and open play let him in far too often. Higgins or Robertson wouldn't have been so profligate..

  • Comment posted by Bow4fowler , today at 15:36

    Seems up for it. Good for the competition. Lisowski fails to live up to his potential again.

    • Reply posted by BBC_Fan_04, today at 15:39

      BBC_Fan_04 replied:
      Yep. Jack had his chances early on. Ronnie warmed up and it was all one way. Mystery why Jack underperforms in big games.

  • Comment posted by A right wing pigs ear, today at 15:33

    The man is pure entertainment. When he has a stinker he makes up for it with tongue in cheek hilarity at his interviews. When he is 'on song' he is sublime. Today he managed both!

  • Comment posted by Zaqi, today at 15:30

    Hate him or love him Ronnie makes playing snooker very easy!!

    Next round against Robertson should be a closer match. Can't wait to see it

    • Reply posted by Prestidigitation, today at 15:32

      Prestidigitation replied:
      Loved Ronnie’s Ashes quip as well. Brilliant :)

  • Comment posted by Davenotthetvchannel, today at 15:29

    After the match Ronnie said he "played ok"......wow, 4 centuries and he played "ok", imagine if he played at the top of his game...he'd be unstoppable :o)

    • Reply posted by Davenotthetvchannel, today at 15:30

      Davenotthetvchannel replied:
      my bad......2 centuries.....played poor really :o)

  • Comment posted by rapshank, today at 15:28

    His post match interview was even better than his snooker!!!

    Love or loath, he is pure entertainment!

    • Reply posted by Prestidigitation, today at 15:36

      Prestidigitation replied:
      Great wasn’t it. He is his harshest critic, so it was a pleasure to hear Ron so upbeat.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 15:27

    Don't normally have a HYS for snooker, even at the end of tournaments.
    Now there's one here about a guy reaching a QF?
    Slow day or strange world?

    • Reply posted by BBC_Fan_04, today at 15:29

      BBC_Fan_04 replied:
      It's Ronnie. End of.

  • Comment posted by Hertyjilp, today at 15:24

    Had a takeaway to collect, I reckon

  • Comment posted by VARIsTrash, today at 15:24

    Total Dominance from Ronnie, GOAT

  • Comment posted by Samfalls, today at 15:24

    gooda jobba

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 15:24

    Marvellous. A joy to watch!

  • Comment posted by BBC_Fan_04, today at 15:23

    Smashed it Ronnie. 👏

