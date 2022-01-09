Mark Williams last won the Masters in 2003

Mark Williams produced a vintage display to beat defending champion Yan Bingtao 6-4 in a thrilling first-round Masters encounter at Alexandra Palace.

Yan, 21, had made breaks of 64, 71 and 57 to lead 3-1 at the interval.

Williams, 46, responded by compiling four half centuries and a century and sealed his win with a run of 85 after Yan kept his hopes alive with a 122.

Welshman Williams will now face John Higgins or Zhao Xintong in Thursday's quarter-final.

While Yan's success 12 months ago was played out behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, this was his first taste of playing in front of a packed arena at the tournament's more established home.

But the Chinese player showed few signs of nerves or pressure as he took a healthy advantage into the interval over Williams who had lost in the first round in five of his six previous appearances at the Masters.

He was aided significantly by two loose pots - to the left and right middle pockets - in the opening two frames when the Welsh two-time winner appeared set for sizable breaks, and a missed black off the spot, in the fourth frame.

However, a sprinkling of genius and good fortune in the fifth frame was the catalyst for a Williams fightback, that ultimately carried him to victory.

The three-time world champion, who is still battling the after-effects of Covid, fortuitously landed safe after wildly missing a pot to left corner and then went on to play a trademark underarm shot to pot the yellow before clinching the frame by potting the pink with a one-handed escape from a snooker.

"I play them all the time in practice and in matches I don't miss many underarm shots," Williams told BBC Sport.

"There are some snookers I would rather play one-handed - it is not taking the mickey out of my opponent it is just that I feel more comfortable and if I get most of them, why not?

"I am lucky I had an afternoon match. If I played a night match… you know in the house I am talking to my wife and within 10 seconds I am fast asleep. It is just weird. It feels like you are carrying five bags of coal around on your shoulder all the time.

"I'm definitely better than where I was a month ago but still nowhere near."

Williams went from strength to strength after levelling after a break of 62 and made breaks of 67, 64 and 104 as he won the next two frames without Yan potting a ball.

While the Chinese star rallied with a wonderful 122, another fluke at the start of the 10th frame helped Williams finish off the contest.

Former world champion John Parrott on BBC Two

Mark Williams has still got it. To be producing that standard of snooker at the age of 46 is fantastic.

He is one of the all-time greats. He is different from everyone else, the shots he plays are clever and, while he was helped by a couple of flukes, he was striking the ball so well. With the long pots he is knocking in he was playing some great stuff.

I would have paid good money to have a temperament as good as his and be so cool, calm and controlled when he was losing. He was 3-1 down in the match but that has always been his trump card aside from all his talent.

