O'Sullivan was playing in his 59th ranking event final, 28 years after his first

Ronnie O'Sullivan came from 7-5 down to beat Neil Robertson 10-8 in the final of the World Grand Prix in Coventry.

It is a 38th ranking event title for O'Sullivan and his first since last year's World Championship.

The players were level at 4-4 after the first session before Robertson gained the early advantage in the evening session.

But O'Sullivan played some superb snooker to get back into the match and win his second World Grand Prix title.

Robertson had leads of 2-0 and 4-2 but each time was hauled back by his opponent, and the first session finished with a dramatic twist as O'Sullivan grabbed the last frame despite having needed two snookers on the last red.

The Australian produced a break of 128 on his way to going 7-5 up, but O'Sullivan came to life with breaks of 90 and two of 77 in the next four frames turning the match his way.

Robertson gave himself hope with a break of 78 to cut the gap to one but he miscued in the next to let O'Sullivan in and the six-time world champion put in a break of 77 for the win.

"Neil should have been ahead in the afternoon by a long way but he gave me a chance," said O'Sullivan. "Then I just found something for four frames, which I've done pretty much most of the tournament.

"I've won so much that I've got to start to enjoy the occasion and if I don't give 100% all the time I've earned that right. OK, I've won tonight but losses aren't that bad either. I just want to enjoy life."