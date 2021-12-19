Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan was playing in his 59th ranking event final, 28 years after his first

Ronnie O'Sullivan came from 7-5 down to beat Neil Robertson 10-8 in the final of the World Grand Prix in Coventry.

It is a 38th ranking event title for O'Sullivan and his first since last year's World Championship.

The players were level at 4-4 after the first session before Robertson gained the early advantage in the evening session.

But O'Sullivan played some superb snooker to get back into the match and win his second World Grand Prix title.

More to follow.

