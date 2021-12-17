Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robertson is ranked number four in the world

Neil Robertson reached the final of the World Grand Prix after beating world number one Mark Selby 6-3 in Coventry.

Robertson, 39, who won the English Open last month, took an early lead before Selby levelled the semi-final at 2-2 after a tight fourth frame.

Selby struggled for form in the final two frames, allowing Robertson to cruise to victory with breaks of 74 and 71.

He will face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Stuart Bingham on Sunday.

Australian world number four Robertson has now won his last five meetings against reigning world champion Selby.

Robertson told ITV4 his dominance over England's Selby might start to "annoy" the 38-year-old "a little bit".

"When it's going for you, you try and manipulate it as well as you can inside your head, thinking 'yeah, I've got the wood on him here'," he said.

"But someone like Mark, I don't think it concerns him too much. I guess when we face each other again he's going to be even more motivated.

"At the moment, I've been on a good run against him and hopefully I can capitalise on Sunday."

Earlier on Friday, six-time world champion O'Sullivan booked his last-four spot with a 5-2 victory over Jimmy Robertson, while former Masters winner Bingham defeated Stephen Maguire by the same scoreline.