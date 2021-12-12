Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Luca Brecel held off John Higgins' comeback in Llandudno

Luca Brecel survived a John Higgins fightback to claim his first ranking title at the Scottish Open on Sunday.

The Belgian, 26, raced into a commanding lead, winning eight of the first 10 frames in the best-of-17 final in Llandudno.

Four-time world champion Higgins roared back with three frame wins on the trot to trail 8-5.

But Brecel stayed calm to win the next frame and the title, consigning Higgins to a fourth final loss this season.

The Scot, 46, has never won this tournament, but was in red-hot semi-final form, thumping Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 in pursuit of his 33rd ranking title.

Brecel, two decades his junior, had won only two competitions in his professional career, and was beaten by Zhao Xintong in the UK Championship final last Sunday.

But he bossed the first session with breaks of 96, 79 and a century propelling him to a six-frame lead.

Higgins battled bravely, a break of 73 in the 12th frame helping the veteran set up a tense finale.

But the 'Belgian Bullet' would not be denied, claiming the Stephen Hendry trophy and a £70,000 purse.