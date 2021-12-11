Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins is eyeing his home title after losing in the finals of the English Open, Northern Ireland Open and Champion of Champions this season

John Higgins is one victory away from a first Scottish Open title after an impressive 6-1 rout of Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-finals.

The Scot, 46, was in ruthless form in Llandudno to claim a fifth win in six meetings with O'Sullivan in 2021.

Having reached his fourth final of the season, losing the previous three, Higgins will face fellow Scot Anthony McGill or Luca Brecel on Sunday.

Higgins never relented after racing 3-0 ahead with breaks of 76 and 125.

O'Sullivan stopped the rot with the aid of an 86 break but Higgins compiled runs of 74 and 98 to run out a comfortable winner.

"I did get a bit of a run of the ball but you take them because sometimes it goes against you," the four-time world champion said on Eurosport.

Higgins had criticised O'Sullivan earlier in the week for saying children should not to take up snooker, labelling the Englishman's comments a "disgrace".

Higgins, who has 31 ranking titles, had battled back from 3-0 down to beat David Gilbert 5-3 in the quarter-finals and said that fightback inspired Saturday's performance.

"I think it helped yesterday, the way I came back against Dave," he said. "I felt I was beginning to hit through the ball a lot better and I just took that into today's game.

"Even when I lost the fourth frame, I was disappointed but I was thinking to myself it may be better to be 3-1 than 4-0 because, if you go 4-0 up, you're thinking 'it's mine to lose now', whereas at 3-1 I was still focused - it's still a 50-50 game."

Higgins was Scottish Open runner-up in 2016, losing to Marco Fu.

