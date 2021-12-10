Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Anthony McGill is one of two Scots left in the tournament

Anthony McGill and Ronnie O'Sullivan have progressed to the Scottish Open semi-finals.

Glaswegian McGill defeated fellow Scot Stephen Maguire 5-3 and will face Luca Brecel or Matthew Selt in the last four on Saturday.

England's O'Sullivan beat China's Hang Li 5-4 to set up a meeting with John Higgins or David Gilbert.

The remaining quarter-finals at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales start at 19:00 BST.

Originally planned to take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, where it was held between 2016 and 2019, the tournament was switched at short notice.

Last year the event was staged in Milton Keynes due to Covid restrictions.

McGill raced into a commanding 4-0 lead with breaks of 113 and 56, but compatriot Maguire rallied by winning three frames in a row with a top break of 81.

However, McGill compiled breaks of 52 and 51 to clinch the next frame to triumph.

Meanwhile, six-time world champion O'Sullivan racked up breaks of 83, 80, 66, 60 and 56 to reach an impressive 85th ranking semi-final of his illustrious career.

Despite victory, O'Sullivan admitted: "You just feel helpless out there at times, it's so frustrating."