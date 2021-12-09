Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby is out of the Scottish Open after defeat by Anthony McGill

Reigning champion Mark Selby and world number two Judd Trump were both knocked out of the Scottish Open at the last-16 stage in dramatic fashion on Thursday.

Scot Anthony McGill defeated Selby while David Gilbert beat Trump.

England's Selby and Trump both went 3-0 down in their respective matches before levelling and eventually losing 4-3.

"I'm a very lucky boy. I was three up and playing well but I thought I'd thrown the match away," Gilbert told Eurosport.

"How I've ended up winning that match is ridiculous. I'm over the moon but I deserved to lose."

Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan faced a battle against Welshman Jamie Jones, but came through 4-3.

Both players hit the table in frustration in a tense encounter, but O'Sullivan kept his cool in the end.

Elsewhere, Luca Brecel beat Fergal O'Brien 4-1 to go through to the last eight and ninth seed Stephen Maguire saw off Ben Woollaston by the same score.