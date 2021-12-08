Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Six-time world champion O'Sullivan says he would not recommend for children to pursue a career in snooker

John Higgins has called Ronnie O'Sullivan's comments telling young children not to take up snooker a "disgrace".

Six-time world champion O'Sullivan said that he would not recommend children pursue a career in snooker.

He also said he would not want his own children to play the sport, adding that he would "prefer them to play golf, football or tennis".

Higgins said O'Sullivan's comments were "dreadful".

Speaking at the Scottish Open, O'Sullivan told Eurosport: "If I had a child I would not want him to play snooker, I really wouldn't.

"I'd rather he played golf, football or tennis. Maybe 20-25 years ago it was a sexy sport but it has kind of fallen behind to other sports, somewhat.

"If you have a child you'd want them to get into a sport like Emma Raducanu, she's doing fantastic. You look at the golfers like Rory McIlroy and the footballers, it's just lovely sports to be in."

The 46-year-old also spoke of the difficulties that lower-ranked players face with lack of prize money and suggested that expenses should be covered for first-round losers.

Higgins, also 46, agreed with O'Sullivan's comments on prize money but criticised the Englishman's view on children taking up snooker and said he "should know better".

The pair are competing at the Scottish Open this week, with O'Sullivan beating Michael Georgiou to progress to the last 32 and Higgins defeating Noppon Saengkham on Wednesday.

"I heard Ronnie, I thought it was a disgrace what he was saying," said four-time world champion Higgins.

"That he'd be saying to young kids, 'don't play snooker', I thought that was dreadful for someone as good as that to sit there and say that.

"But he was right what he was saying about first-round prize money, I agree with that if you're a professional."

O'Sullivan is next in action on Wednesday night when he faces Liang Wenbo, with Higgins taking on Ryan Day on Thursday.