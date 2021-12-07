Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jimmy Robertson will meet Anthony McGill in the third round

Jimmy Robertson set a new points record for a single frame during his 4-1 win over Lee Walker at the Scottish Open.

The Englishman sealed victory by winning the fifth frame 178-6, making a clearance of 133 after Wales' Walker had given up 44 points in fouls.

The previous record was 167 by Dominic Dale at the 1999 World Championship in Sheffield.

Two-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan eased past Cypriot amateur Michael Georgiou 4-0 to move into the last 32.

Georgiou scored only three points in the entire match as six-time world champion O'Sullivan set up a contest against China's Liang Wenbo.

Defending champion and world number one Mark Selby beat Oliver Lines 4-1, finishing with a clearance of 107, while UK Championship runner-up Luca Brecel defeated Joe Perry 4-2.

Scotland's Anthony McGill will meet Robertson next, producing a break of 110 as he beat Chris Wakelin 4-1, while compatriot Stephen Maguire defeated Thailand's Sunny Akani by the same score.