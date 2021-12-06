Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby is the defending Scottish Open champion, winning in 2019 and 2020

Mark Selby began his quest for a third successive Scottish Open title with a 4-1 win over Sean Maddocks.

The reigning world champion was in fine form, reeling off back-to-back breaks of 100 and 135 after teenager Maddocks had levelled at 1-1.

Scottish schoolboy Amaan Iqbal lost on his tour debut but did clinch a frame.

The 15-year-old, given a wildcard as the highest ranked Scottish amateur under 21, was beaten 4-1 by Thailand's Noppon Saengkham.

Iqbal's opponent first turned professional in 2010 and reached the last 16 at last week's UK Championship in York.

Originally planned to take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, where it was held between 2016 and 2019, the tournament was switched at short notice to Llandudno, Wales.

Last year the event was staged in Milton Keynes due to Covid restrictions, with Selby successfully defending his title with an impressive 9-3 victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final.

