Defending champion Yan Bingtao will face Mark Williams in the first round of the Masters.

Ronnie O'Sullivan plays Jack Lisowski, Judd Trump faces Mark Allen and Mark Selby is up against Stephen Maguire.

The winner of Sunday's UK Championship final between Luca Brecel and Zhao Xintong will climb into the world's top 16 and play at the invitational event.

It returns to Alexandra Palace in London, from 9 to 16 January, having taken place in Milton Keynes last year.

The event took place in Milton Keynes, behind closed doors, in order to follow the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at the time.

Former champion Shaun Murphy, who plays Barry Hawkins in the first round, is aiming to recover from his surprise first-round exit at the UK Championship last month. Hawkins, by contrast, reached the semi-finals in York.

Murphy told BBC Two: "Barry and I have played before in the tournament. We know the ropes. His run this week shows he is in good form and I will have to be in better shape than recently.

"None of us enjoyed playing in Milton Keynes. We did what we had to do and were lucky that the tour could continue at all but we can't wait to get back to Ally Pally, the home of the Masters."

BBC pundit Steve Davis reacted to the draw with a joking reference to the number of high-ranking players knocked out early at this year's UK Championship - with both Murphy and Neil Robertson losing to amateurs in the first round in York.

Davis, a six-time world champion, said: "Some cracking ties between some old has-beens, judging by what has gone on at the UK Championship."

He added: "They are all going to be practising hard in the build-up to Christmas because they are not in form.

"You never get a bad match at the Masters. It is fabulous. It is such a great venue and there is something about the event. Players try to peak for it."

Masters draw in full:

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump v Mark Allen

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams

John Higgins v Luca Brecel/Zhao Xintong

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire