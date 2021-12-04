Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Luca Brecel overcame Kyren Wilson with a barrage of brutal scoring, including four centuries, to triumph 6-4 and reach his first UK Championship final.

A sparkling opening saw Brecel make two centuries and Wilson one of his own, with the Englishman compiling a counter-attacking 69 to level at 2-2.

Another ton and two further half centuries put the Belgian 5-4 ahead, closing out the match with a cool 112.

Brecel will face Barry Hawkins or China's Zhao Xintong in Sunday's final.

Whoever wins, it will be a new name that is engraved on the trophy, the last remaining champion in the field, Ronnie O'Sullivan, exiting at the quarter-final stage.

'Best feeling' for brilliant Brecel

World number 40 Brecel was tipped to have a bright a future in the sport when he became the youngest player to appear at the World Championship in 2012 aged just 17.

He struggled to kick on thereafter, winning his maiden and only ranking title to date at the 2017 China Championship but now aged 26 he looks to have finally come of age, becoming the first player from mainland Europe to reach a Triple Crown event final.

Nicknamed the 'Belgian Bullet', Brecel's savage scoring prowess proved too much for Wilson, compiling four centuries and three further breaks of 50 or more.

"Unbelievable. It's a dream, it really is a dream, " Brecel told BBC Two. "I was so nervous last night, I could not really sleep because I was dreaming of the final. Now it is true it is crazy.

"Something has clicked. I had a good start to the season and if you do that anything can happen. It is just confidence. I made a conscious decision before the season to try and give my opponent less chances.

"To do it at this stage of the tournament is very special for me. It is amazing to be in the final. I have a lot to look forward to."

After a flawless first three frames in which Brecel made 130 and 105 in between Wilson's 121, the fourth frame proved crucial as Brecel broke down on 59 allowing his opponent to respond with a 69 clearance.

The world number five sneaked in front but Brecel's 97 and 80 took him one frame from victory and although Wilson's 83 kept the match alive, another sublime century put Brecel through.

Brecel added: "The whole game I felt so good. I haven't being playing my best the whole tournament but I have been winning a lot but this game I played unbelievable.

"It is the best feeling I have ever had on a snooker table by far, even better than winning in China because this was such a big crowd and the balls kept going in."

Wilson said: "Without doubt the better man won on the day and he was scoring phenomenally. To do that under the upmost pressure is very impressive."

