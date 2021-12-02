Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jack Lisowski has reached the final of six ranking events but is yet to win one

2021 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November - 5 December

Jack Lisowski moved into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship with a 6-4 victory over Hossein Vafaei in York.

Lisowski, 30, was always in control of an up-tempo contest against Iran's world number 63, who played his part with two half-century breaks and a clearance of 115.

The Englishman capitalised on several errors by Vafaei and made breaks of 82, 88, 72 and 54 before sealing his win.

Lisowski will now meet China's Zhao Xintong in the last eight on Friday.

Meanwhile, Belgium's Luca Brecel completed a resounding 6-1 win over veteran Anthony Hamilton.

Hamilton, 50, who was ranked as high as 10th in the world earlier in his career, was hoping to reach his first quarter-final at the UK Championship.

Brecel, 26, opened up with consecutive 72 breaks as he raced into a 4-0 lead at the interval before booking a last-eight meeting with Scotland's world number 16 Anthony McGill.

Matthew Selt plays Barry Hawkins and David Gilbert faces Andy Hicks in Thursday's other fourth-round matches at 19:00 GMT.

Lisowski benefits from attacking affair

As one of the few remaining players in the world's top 16 still remaining in the tournament, Lisowksi - ranked 15th - was also expected to advance from a contest that involved minimal safety play.

Vafaei dominated on the way to a stunning second-round victory over world number one Mark Selby, but a tentative start, which included losing the third frame after a break of 56 and an error-strewn fourth, simply left him with too much to do.

While he was able to battle back to reduce his arrears to a solitary frame at 4-3 and 5-4, a difficult missed red along the bottom cushion, with the frame delicately poised, cost him dearly.

"I was thinking go for it, 100%," Lisowski told BBC Sport.

"They are so tricky, I respected it but I would have played safe. I felt really good mentally, even if he had won that last frame I was staying positive which is something I have been working on.

"It's a strange old week with loads of seeds going out. When you are bumping into a [Judd] Trump, [Neil] Robertson, Ronnie [O'Sullivan], [Mark] Selby, they are a cut above the rest, so when they lose I guess it makes it a little bit easier."

Asked if he could go on to win his first major ranking event this week, Lisowski added. "Why not? Every final I have had where I have done really well in tournaments, I have had Selby, Robertson and Judd and they are different mustard but they are not [left] in it this year.

"I still have to pot the balls, play really well and it is easier said than done."