UK Snooker Championship 2021: Ronnie O'Sullivan reaches quarter-final

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments28

Ronnie O'Sullivan
O'Sullivan's last UK title triumph came in 2018
2021 Cazoo UK Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November-5 December Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Follow the UK Championship on the BBC

Record seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed a routine 6-3 win over Noppon Saengkham to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

Thailand's Saengkham held his own in first four frames, making 83 in between O'Sullivan's 76 and 98 breaks for 2-2.

He edged 3-2 ahead but O'Sullivan reeled off four frames in a row, including a century, to seal the match.

O'Sullivan will face Kyren Wilson or Ben Woollaston in the next round on Friday at the Barbican Centre in York.

'I no longer think my best is better than anyone else's best'

'The Rocket' is firm favourite to lift the trophy for the eighth time after seeing heavyweights including defending champion Neil Robertson, world champion Mark Selby and Judd Trump all make early exits.

"Winning tournaments is not going to make a difference to my life," O'Sullivan told BBC Two. "It would be great, but we all have different perspectives and at this stage in my career I don't get excited by winning tournaments. I get excited by having a good life.

"I don't even talk about my games anymore, I just get upset thinking about it. Leave it out there, it is what it was. I am still in the tournament.

"I have been relaxed for a while. I much prefer watching and talking about it than playing it, I have to force myself to get some juice out of it. It is going to end at some point so might as well try and get as much out of it.

"I no longer think my best is better than anyone else's best. That is always a sign, will I be comfortable with that?

"Winning is not so important, it is not going to change anything. If I can be the best 46-year-old in the world and can compete with John Higgins, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, in that age category, then I am quite comfortable with losing and putting a smile on my face."

The 45-year-old was far from his fluent best, but showed his proven class as he fought back from behind to triumph.

In control at 3-2 ahead, Saengkham had opportunities for a two-frame advantage, but he did not capitalise when in among the balls and O'Sullivan to began his revival.

He did not lose a frame thereafter and finished off the match in style with a composed 120 clearance.

O'Sullivan added: "Every match you get spells like that. At 3-2 I nearly gave up, but I kept applying myself because I was struggling. Something clicked and I was off and running again.

"Everybody is under pressure, it is that type of game. I have heard greats being sick in the dressing room before they went out. In team sports you get people to help you out but snooker is a tough one."

Analysis

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry on BBC Two:

"That is what O'Sullivan does, as soon as Saengkham gave him the opportunity, we said put the chair in. He is the best that has ever been at clearing matches out and getting over the line. There is no hesitation, he knows what he has to do and I thought it would be the last visit of the match."

BBC Sport pundit Joe Perry:

"The best thing about that for me was that he didn't look at this best but went 3-3 and it flicked a switch, there was only one winner after that. It is incredible how he can go through the gears so quickly.

"You can't let the top players off, once they sense a little bit of weakness they will trample all over you."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by toffeebluepeter77, today at 16:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul Coldfield, today at 16:55

    As usual the BBC built Ronnie up to fail and at 2 - 2 the comantators joined in.

    Good idear that the man payes no attention to the media.

  • Comment posted by BlahBlah, today at 16:52

    Leo Scullion too old to referee - should be at home with a cup of Horlicks and his pipe and slippers

  • Comment posted by Chelseaphilip, today at 16:50

    What a player O sullivan is still producing wonderful snooker hope he goes on to win yet another UK . People will only realise the full extent of his genius when he retires .

    • Reply posted by Tobias, today at 16:56

      Tobias replied:
      Most people already appreciate that and also how lacking in charisma most players are by comparison.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 16:49

    I've been really pleased with Ronnie's performance in this tournament, I'm glad he hasn't peaked too early like he has done is some previous tournaments. I've hoping he can at least get into the final - maybe even take the trophy

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 16:43

    With Trump and Higgins out, Ronny can only beat himself or fall sick to lose this UK title.

  • Comment posted by nellie, today at 16:42

    Without ronnie and a few others snooker is dead

    • Reply posted by Tobias, today at 16:56

      Tobias replied:
      The few others have long since retired.

  • Comment posted by John B, today at 16:34

    I think we should have a 'have your say' on all the eighth-finals in this minor snooker tournament.

  • Comment posted by blueskyone, today at 16:33

    He’ll soon be having a moan if he gets beat in the next few rounds.

    • Reply posted by MichaelRol, today at 16:36

      MichaelRol replied:
      The next few rounds? There are only 3 matches left, if he wins even one more it will be a pretty decent performance. No need to be a hater for the sake of it.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 16:31

    Ronnie's not even in 4th gear yet. I think this one is his.

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 16:31

    I’m afraid to say that while O’Sullivan doesn’t take snooker seriously I can’t take him seriously. His attitude is disrespectful to his opponents.

    • Reply posted by Chelseaphilip, today at 16:46

      Chelseaphilip replied:
      Rubbish he does take it seriously , do not believe what he says on interviews

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:29

    These matches are too short. All rounds should be best of 19.

    • Reply posted by MichaelRol, today at 16:37

      MichaelRol replied:
      Ehhh, as much as I wish they were, it would damage the sports general appeal. There's good reason only the World Championship has two session matches all the way through.

  • Comment posted by Will Jarvis, today at 16:26

    In football they no play is bigger than the club!
    In Snooker, Ronnie is bigger than the sport.
    Interest in a tournament just plummets when Ronnie gets knocked out!

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 16:17

    Well played but these tournaments seem to go on forever. Far too many rounds, the top 16 should join later.

    • Reply posted by Vince, today at 16:33

      Vince replied:
      Is that you Shaun?

  • Comment posted by tonbar, today at 16:17

    Go Ronnie!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport