O'Sullivan's last UK title triumph came in 2018

2021 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November-5 December Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app Follow the UK Championship on the BBC

Record seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed a routine 6-3 win over Noppon Saengkham to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

Thailand's Saengkham held his own in first four frames, making 83 in between O'Sullivan's 76 and 98 breaks for 2-2.

He edged 3-2 ahead but O'Sullivan reeled off four frames in a row, including a century, to seal the match.

O'Sullivan will face Kyren Wilson or Ben Woollaston in the next round on Friday at the Barbican Centre in York.

'I no longer think my best is better than anyone else's best'

'The Rocket' is firm favourite to lift the trophy for the eighth time after seeing heavyweights including defending champion Neil Robertson, world champion Mark Selby and Judd Trump all make early exits.

"Winning tournaments is not going to make a difference to my life," O'Sullivan told BBC Two. "It would be great, but we all have different perspectives and at this stage in my career I don't get excited by winning tournaments. I get excited by having a good life.

"I don't even talk about my games anymore, I just get upset thinking about it. Leave it out there, it is what it was. I am still in the tournament.

"I have been relaxed for a while. I much prefer watching and talking about it than playing it, I have to force myself to get some juice out of it. It is going to end at some point so might as well try and get as much out of it.

"I no longer think my best is better than anyone else's best. That is always a sign, will I be comfortable with that?

"Winning is not so important, it is not going to change anything. If I can be the best 46-year-old in the world and can compete with John Higgins, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, in that age category, then I am quite comfortable with losing and putting a smile on my face."

The 45-year-old was far from his fluent best, but showed his proven class as he fought back from behind to triumph.

In control at 3-2 ahead, Saengkham had opportunities for a two-frame advantage, but he did not capitalise when in among the balls and O'Sullivan to began his revival.

He did not lose a frame thereafter and finished off the match in style with a composed 120 clearance.

O'Sullivan added: "Every match you get spells like that. At 3-2 I nearly gave up, but I kept applying myself because I was struggling. Something clicked and I was off and running again.

"Everybody is under pressure, it is that type of game. I have heard greats being sick in the dressing room before they went out. In team sports you get people to help you out but snooker is a tough one."

Analysis

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry on BBC Two:

"That is what O'Sullivan does, as soon as Saengkham gave him the opportunity, we said put the chair in. He is the best that has ever been at clearing matches out and getting over the line. There is no hesitation, he knows what he has to do and I thought it would be the last visit of the match."

BBC Sport pundit Joe Perry:

"The best thing about that for me was that he didn't look at this best but went 3-3 and it flicked a switch, there was only one winner after that. It is incredible how he can go through the gears so quickly.

"You can't let the top players off, once they sense a little bit of weakness they will trample all over you."