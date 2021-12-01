Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan's last UK title triumph came in 2018

2021 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November-5 December

Record seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed a routine 6-3 win over Noppon Saengkham to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

Thailand's Saengkham held his own in first four frames, making 83 in between O'Sullivan's 76 and 98 breaks for 2-2.

He edged 3-2 ahead but O'Sullivan reeled off four frames in a row, including a century, to seal the match.

O'Sullivan will face Kyren Wilson or Ben Woollaston in the next round on Friday at the Barbican Centre in York.

