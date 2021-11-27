Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan won his first UK Championship title in 1993

2021 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November-5 December

Ronnie O'Sullivan moves into the third round of the UK Championship with a comfortable 6-2 win over Robbie Williams in York.

The seven-time UK champion took the first frame with a break of 58 but Williams responded with breaks of 114 and 68 in a high-quality opening.

'The Rocket' then made breaks of 91, 74, 66 and 55 as he reeled off five frames on the trot to seal his victory.

O'Sullivan will now face Mark King or Gerard Greene next.

It is almost three decades since O'Sullivan, 45, collected the first of his seven UK Championship titles in 1993.

And a sumptuous opening red was a timely reminder of the quality of a player who - despite being regarded as one of snooker's greatest ever stars - has downplayed his enthusiasm for participating in recent years.

Williams, 34, played his part, winning the second and third frames at one visit, and but for a kick on the pink he may have headed into the interval with a 3-1 lead.

Instead, O'Sullivan knocked in a 91 to draw level and then went through the gears as he made his greater experience in these type of occasions count.

More to follow.

