Mark Allen secured his sixth ranking event success when he won the Northern Ireland Open in October

2021 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November -5 December

Mark Allen says he "can't rule out" having to withdraw from the UK Championship at some stage because of the personal difficulties he is having.

Allen's issues away from snooker led to him being unable to defend his Champion of Champions title last week.

The 35-year-old has not revealed the precise nature of the problems but declared himself bankrupt in May.

"I don't know exactly what the next few days and weeks will bring," said Allen, who won his UK opener on Thursday.

The world number 11 recovered from 2-1 down to beat Ireland's Michael Judge 6-2 in his first-round contest in York.

"I really hope that doesn't happen," responded the Northern Irishman when asked if his involvement in York could end before he is eliminated.

"I can't rule it out if I'm honest. Ultimately I have to go out there and try my very best in snooker matches and if I get a phone call that brings me bad news then so be it.

"I'm here to win the UK Championship and unless I get some bad news on the phone that won't change. World Snooker understand the situation but I'm hopeful that it won't come to that."

Allen cited "personal reasons" for not defending his Champion of Champions crown, having previously spoken of being unsure whether he can continue to play the sport.

The former Masters champion won last month's Northern Ireland Open in Belfast, beating John Higgins 9-8 in the final but then suffered an early exit at the English Open.

The Antrim man indicated after his dramatic final-frame victory over Higgins in Belfast that he was "unsure if I will get any" of his £70,000 prize money for winning the event.

He did not go into the specifics about why he might have to walk away from the sport, but has spoken in the past about coping with mental health issues external-link and of undergoing divorce proceedings external-link from wife Kyla.

Allen has also been involved in a dispute with his former partner Reanne Evans, the record 12-time women's world snooker champion, over maintenance payments for the couple's daughter.

'Not an ideal situation that I'm in'

"If it was my own decision alone and not that of the legal people I think I'd have pulled out," said Allen of his participation in the UK Championship.

"They are a lot more confident than I am going forward. I've had so many setbacks in the past year I'm scared to get my hopes up.

"I have to trust their decision as they know the legal profession a lot better than I do. All three solicitors that are involved said they thought I should play.

"That was at 20:30 GMT on Wednesday that I got that text message. It's not the ideal preparation when you are flying over here and not really sure [whether you are going to be playing].

"It's not an ideal situation that I'm in but it is what it is. Hopefully it's going to sort itself out very soon."

Mark Allen pictured with The Alex Higgins Trophy after winning the Northern Ireland Open

Allen could miss Scottish Open

Allen revealed that he may be forced to miss the Scottish Open in Llandudno from 6-12 December if his off-table issues continue beyond 10 December.

"I was hoping to have it sorted today [Thursday]," said Allen after his victory over Judge, which set up a second-round match with Joe O'Connor on Saturday.

"The new deadline is 10 December so I'm hoping to get a few things sorted there that will help me. All eyes are on that to try and progress something.

"As soon as one thing progresses to an end it will help sort other things.

"If I get the phone call I don't want I'd probably miss the Scottish Open too as I wouldn't be able to play before the 10th. If the 10th goes well I shouldn't foresee any more problems going forward.

"A lot of people behind the scenes have really helped - to see any light at the end of the tunnel would be massive for me and my family.

"I can't wait until it's all over to tell you what's going on because you could literally write a book on what has happened in the last year. It's been one of the toughest years of my life."