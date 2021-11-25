Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robertson won the UK Championship in 2013, 2015 and 2020, and was world champion in 2010

2021 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November -5 December Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app Follow the UK Championship on the BBC

Reigning champion Neil Robertson fell to a shock 6-2 defeat by amateur John Astley in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

Apart from a break of 124 in the sixth frame, the Australian showed little of the form that helped him win the English Open earlier in November.

Astley, 32, grew in confidence as the match progressed and made breaks of 74, 83 and 119 on his way to a famous win.

Yan Bingtao also advanced with a 6-0 whitewash of Hong Kong's Ng On-yee.

Current Masters champion Yan made breaks of 67, 100, 107 and 92 to open up a 4-0 lead over the former women's world champion, who scored just nine points in those frames.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.