UK Snooker Championship 2021: Kyren Wilson beats Sohail Vahedi
|2021 Cazoo UK Championship
|Dates: 23 November-5 December Venue: York Barbican Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
World number five Kyren Wilson won three frames in a row to beat Iran's Sohail Vahedi 6-2 and reach the second round of the UK Championship in York.
Wilson made breaks of 71 and 56 to take early command but he was pegged back to 3-2 by Vahedi before further runs of 110 and 86 helped send him through.
Scotland's Anthony McGill thrashed Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko 6-0.
China's Zhou Yuelong, who reached the semi-finals last year, advanced with a 6-1 win over compatriot Chen Zifan.
It was a significant victory for Wilson as he bounced back from being whitewashed 6-0 by eventual winner Judd Trump in the Champion of Champions event last week.
Wilson said: "I didn't really play for a couple of days after Bolton. I was in an eight-ball pool event in Yarmouth instead so that was a bit of fun. It released a few shackles, had a few beers and enjoyed myself with some good friends.
"It is brilliant being back in York, the set-up is fantastic with the four tables and there was a pretty good crowd too.
"You want to get the first couple of rounds out of the way because the tournament feels more classy when the numbers are cut down."
