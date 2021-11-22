Last updated on .From the section Snooker

2021 Cazoo UK Championship Dates: 23 November-5 December Venue: York Barbican Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Follow the UK Championship on the BBC

Defending UK champion Neil Robertson says he is focused on his own game and lets other players "worry about me."

Robertson, 39, claimed his third UK title last year with an epic late night finish against Judd Trump, triumphing 10-9 at 00:55 GMT on Monday morning.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, with Robertson facing amateur John Astley in the first round on Thursday.

"Who I play is not something I worry about, I know if I play well 99 times out of 100 I will win," said Robertson.

The Australian told BBC Radio 5 Live: "There are always going to be a handful of strong favourites. If you look at the previous winners it is the usual suspects and I would not expect that to be any different.

"There is always room for some of the younger, hungry players to come through and Yan Bingtao showed that by winning the Masters.

"The UK Championship is massive especially for the lower players and their rankings."

Last year's final was the first to take place behind closed doors without a crowd because of the coronavirus pandemic but the tournament returns to its familiar stage at the Barbican Centre in York.

Robertson's unforgettable victory in the early hours meant he gained revenge over Trump, who had defeated him in the English Open final just a couple of months previously.

The world number four also went on to win the Tour Championship last term and claimed the English Open this season to move to 21 ranking titles during his career.

"We were both absolutely shattered," said Robertson. "It was a massive win because a month or so before he beat me in the final of the English Open.

"He has had an amazing record against everyone. To beat players like Judd in a final shows your game is in good shape.

"When I won the 2010 World Championship, that was my fifth title and I set a target of 10. Then it kept changing and I felt 20 would be the absolute maximum, but I am on 21 now."

Trump looking for momentum

World number two Trump comes into the tournament on the back of hammering three-time UK winner John Higgins 10-4 in the final of the Champion of Champions.

"It's my first win of the season and it's a massive one, but there are a lot of other major events coming up and hopefully this will kick-start my campaign," said Trump.

"The standard is so high that any final you reach is incredible. To get this one under my belt early in the season, hopefully I can take some momentum from here."

It has been 10 years since Trump lifted the UK trophy. He has lost two UK finals since and opens his campaign against compatriot David Lilley on Thursday.

Record seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan starts his campaign on Wednesday against Welshman Michael White, while world number one Mark Selby plays Scotland's Ross Muir on the same day.

Record 12-time world women's champion Reanne Evans faces Barry Hawkins, while Hong Kong's Ng On-yee has a tough task against Masters champion Yan.